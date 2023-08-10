Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 123.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $1,505,128.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at $231,105,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $1,505,128.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,105,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,228,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,219,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,922,576. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $160.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,930,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,906,533. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $128.07 and a one year high of $162.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.