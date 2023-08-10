Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.87. The company had a trading volume of 367,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,395. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.94. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.74 and a twelve month high of $75.10. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $1.3665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

