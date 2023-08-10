Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,300 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises 0.8% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FAS Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $63,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DFIV stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $33.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,204,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,107. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.52 and a twelve month high of $34.54.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.