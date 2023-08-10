Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Sells 462 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1,271.4% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $196.46. 86,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $170.83 and a 1-year high of $201.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.34.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

