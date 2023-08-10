Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 258.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARVN. Barclays lowered their price objective on Arvinas from $70.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Arvinas from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Arvinas from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arvinas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.14.

Arvinas Stock Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ:ARVN traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.10. The stock had a trading volume of 54,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,784. Arvinas has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $58.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.99 and a 200 day moving average of $27.33.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $54.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.94 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 50.85% and a negative net margin of 227.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Arvinas

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Arvinas by 37.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Arvinas by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 34,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

