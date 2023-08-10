Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 50.85% and a negative net margin of 227.86%. The business had revenue of $54.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Arvinas Price Performance

Shares of Arvinas stock traded up $1.47 on Thursday, reaching $25.31. 200,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,710. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $58.38. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.33.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arvinas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,475,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,273,000 after purchasing an additional 119,428 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,180,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,971,000 after purchasing an additional 116,877 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 5.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,267,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,532,000 after purchasing an additional 160,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,243,000 after purchasing an additional 36,733 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ARVN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Arvinas from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $81.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $70.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arvinas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ARVN

About Arvinas

(Get Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.