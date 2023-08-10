Arweave One Day Volume Hits $3.79 Million (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Arweave coin can now be bought for $5.29 or 0.00017858 BTC on popular exchanges. Arweave has a market capitalization of $346.02 million and approximately $3.79 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arweave alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,602.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $239.16 or 0.00807917 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00121667 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,454,185 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arweave Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave (AR) is a decentralized storage network that provides permanent, immutable data storage. Founded in 2018 by Sam Williams and William Jones, the platform uses a modified version of blockchain, the “blockweave,” for everlasting data storage. Its key offering is the guarantee that data such as documents, apps, and valuable information will be preserved indefinitely, an invaluable feature for applications requiring data immutability and permanence. The AR token, Arweave’s native cryptocurrency, is an integral part of the network, enabling users to pay for storage and bandwidth, stake in consensus mechanisms, vote on network upgrades, tip content creators, and transact in the Arweave marketplace. This innovative data storage solution presents a sustainable, tamper-proof, and genuinely permanent data preservation alternative to traditional cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.