Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08), reports. The firm had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.40 million. Ascend Wellness had a negative return on equity of 40.01% and a negative net margin of 16.45%.

Ascend Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of OTC:AAWH traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.66. 27,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,014. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93. Ascend Wellness has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAWH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut Ascend Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ascend Wellness in a report on Tuesday, July 4th.

About Ascend Wellness

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. It owns, operates, and manages cannabis cultivation facilities and dispensaries in several states across the United States, including Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

