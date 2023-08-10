Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,047,795,000 after purchasing an additional 51,393 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,678,000 after purchasing an additional 36,999 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 103,662.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,567,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,347 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,079,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,653,000 after acquiring an additional 89,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 941,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Aspen Technology

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total value of $512,439.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aspen Technology Stock Up 1.2 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZPN traded up $2.18 on Thursday, reaching $190.18. The company had a trading volume of 39,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,206. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.32 and a 1 year high of $263.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of -113.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.29.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.80.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

