Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Shares Bought by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC owned about 0.40% of Astronics worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATRO. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Astronics by 158.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Astronics during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Astronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Astronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Astronics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert S. Keane sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $110,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATRO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Astronics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Astronics

Astronics Stock Down 0.8 %

Astronics stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.09. 134,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,456. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Astronics Co. has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $22.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.26.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $156.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.54 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 15.94%. On average, research analysts expect that Astronics Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.