Atlantic American Co. Plans Annual Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:AAME)

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st.

Atlantic American stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.84. 5,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,238. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.24. The company has a market cap of $37.55 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.28. Atlantic American has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.27 million during the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAME. TheStreet lowered Atlantic American from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlantic American in a research report on Friday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

