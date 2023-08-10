Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlanticus had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 36.92%. The company had revenue of $290.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.16 million.

NASDAQ ATLC traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.17. The company had a trading volume of 10,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,263. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.70. Atlanticus has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $43.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.90 and a 200 day moving average of $33.50.

ATLC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Atlanticus from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Atlanticus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

In other news, Director Denise M. Harrod sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $73,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Atlanticus by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Atlanticus by 13.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlanticus by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Atlanticus by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,856 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Atlanticus by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 12.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

