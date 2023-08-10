Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Insider Sells $286,487.65 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) insider Gene Liu sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total value of $286,487.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,937 shares in the company, valued at $10,135,319.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Gene Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 19th, Gene Liu sold 337 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $65,715.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Gene Liu sold 275 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.11, for a total value of $40,180.25.

On Monday, May 15th, Gene Liu sold 147 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.52, for a total value of $20,950.44.

Shares of TEAM opened at $192.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.58. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $113.86 and a 52-week high of $300.29. The firm has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

TEAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. OTR Global cut Atlassian to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.35.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 53.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

