Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.05-2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.58-1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ATMU traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,384. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.39. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $25.20.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $413.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.87 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATMU shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Atmus Filtration Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.50.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives.

