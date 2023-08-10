Atrato Onsite Energy (LON:ROOF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $74.60

Atrato Onsite Energy plc (LON:ROOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 74.60 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 74.80 ($0.96), with a volume of 282328 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77 ($0.98).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.28) target price on shares of Atrato Onsite Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

Atrato Onsite Energy Stock Down 2.9 %

Atrato Onsite Energy Increases Dividend

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 82.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 86.38. The company has a market capitalization of £112.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,493.33.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Atrato Onsite Energy’s previous dividend of $1.23. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Atrato Onsite Energy’s payout ratio is presently -16,666.67%.

In related news, insider Duncan Neale bought 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of £2,473.40 ($3,160.89). 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atrato Onsite Energy PLC, an investment company, focus on onsite clean energy generation in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It design, finance, installs, and maintains rooftop and ground mounted solar photovoltaic systems on commercial sites. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

