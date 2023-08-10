Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

Auburn National Bancorporation has increased its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years.

NASDAQ AUBN traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $21.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $29.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day moving average is $22.49. The firm has a market cap of $76.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUBN. UBS Group AG increased its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,528,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 15,285 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. 7.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking services to commercial and retail customers. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial, Construction and Land Development, Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, and Consumer Installment.

