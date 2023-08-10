Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.
Auburn National Bancorporation has increased its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years.
Auburn National Bancorporation Stock Down 2.2 %
NASDAQ AUBN traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $21.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $29.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day moving average is $22.49. The firm has a market cap of $76.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.54.
About Auburn National Bancorporation
Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking services to commercial and retail customers. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial, Construction and Land Development, Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, and Consumer Installment.
