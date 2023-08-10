AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF) Short Interest Update

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AULRF remained flat at $18.94 during trading on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.61. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $18.94.

About AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth, complex transaction structures/carve outs, add on acquisitions, redemption of existing creditors, management buyouts, management buy-ins, P2Ps, industry consolidation, strategic acquisitions in special target industries for existing platform investments in lower middle market companies.

