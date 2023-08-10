AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Trading 14.3% Higher

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$25.49 and last traded at C$24.84. Approximately 96,555 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 62,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.74.
ACQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$34.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$19.00 target price on shares of AutoCanada and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$36.25 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.
