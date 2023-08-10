Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) Short Interest Update

Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 3,300.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34.0 days.
Autogrill Price Performance
Shares of ATGSF remained flat at $5.63 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average is $6.65. Autogrill has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $7.46.
