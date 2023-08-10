Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) Short Interest Update

Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 3,300.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34.0 days.

Autogrill Price Performance

Shares of ATGSF remained flat at $5.63 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average is $6.65. Autogrill has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $7.46.

About Autogrill

Autogrill S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides food and beverage services for travelers in North America, Italy, and other European countries. It also sells fuel. The company operates through concessions at airports, motorway rest stops, and railway stations; and in shopping centers, trade fairs, and cultural attractions, as well as on high streets.

