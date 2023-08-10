Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Trading Down 9.4%

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) was down 9.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.95 and last traded at $12.24. Approximately 1,048,456 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 770,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVDL. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $17.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avadel Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.43.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 1,409,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,910,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,404,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 553.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 692,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 586,247 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,580,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

