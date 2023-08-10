Avalanche (AVAX) Trading Down 0.3% This Week

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $12.52 or 0.00042565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion and approximately $102.36 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00028811 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013659 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 430,532,672 coins and its circulating supply is 343,813,222 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

