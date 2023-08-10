Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $169.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Avanos Medical updated its FY23 guidance to $1.05-$1.15 EPS.

Avanos Medical Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AVNS stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,458. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.09. Avanos Medical has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVNS. TheStreet lowered Avanos Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Avanos Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CL King began coverage on Avanos Medical in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Institutional Trading of Avanos Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,055,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 24.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,998,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,962,000 after acquiring an additional 392,870 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 21.4% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,987,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,104,000 after acquiring an additional 349,799 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 9.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,173,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,387,000 after acquiring an additional 281,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter worth $6,964,000. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

