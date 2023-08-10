Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2023

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNSGet Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.05-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.52.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVNS. TheStreet cut shares of Avanos Medical from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. CL King started coverage on Avanos Medical in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Avanos Medical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Avanos Medical from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of AVNS stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.40. 430,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,707. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.11. Avanos Medical has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 1,702.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Avanos Medical by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Avanos Medical by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

