Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.22-1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60.

Avantax Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVTA traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.95. The stock had a trading volume of 445,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,550. Avantax has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $30.23. The firm has a market cap of $924.18 million, a P/E ratio of 2.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.86.

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $177.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.33 million. Avantax had a net margin of 49.72% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Avantax will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Avantax to $32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Avantax from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

About Avantax

Avantax, Inc provides wealth management solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial professionals, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company offers an integrated platform of technical, practice, compliance, operations, sales, and product support tools that enable to offer tax-advantaged planning, investing, and wealth management services.

