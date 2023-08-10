Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Acquired by Brainard Capital Management LLC

Brainard Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises 2.0% of Brainard Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Brainard Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVUS. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 60.2% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13,561.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

AVUS stock remained flat at $76.67 on Thursday. 164,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,696. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

