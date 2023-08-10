AvePoint Inc (NASDAQ:AVPTW) Short Interest Up 222.2% in July

AvePoint Inc (NASDAQ:AVPTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 222.2% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AvePoint Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ AVPTW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,618. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average of $0.80. AvePoint has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.53.

