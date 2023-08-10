AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of AVPT traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.99. 1,369,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,629. AvePoint has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average of $5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.24 and a beta of 0.91.
In other AvePoint news, major shareholder Sixth Street Partners Manageme sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $27,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,790,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,669,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several research firms have weighed in on AVPT. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on AvePoint from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of AvePoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.
AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native software platform solutions. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others.
