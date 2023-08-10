AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AVPT traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.99. 1,369,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,629. AvePoint has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average of $5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.24 and a beta of 0.91.

In other AvePoint news, major shareholder Sixth Street Partners Manageme sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $27,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,790,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,669,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in AvePoint by 4.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in AvePoint by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in AvePoint by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in AvePoint by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AvePoint by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVPT. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on AvePoint from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of AvePoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native software platform solutions. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others.

