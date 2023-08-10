Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 48,108 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1,799.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,108 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.31. 1,985,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,256,954. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.18. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

