Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 5,156 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

USMV stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.88. 1,756,284 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.