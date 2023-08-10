Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,352,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,883,000 after purchasing an additional 308,849 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,949,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 0.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 665,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Main Street Capital by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 500,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,514,000 after acquiring an additional 37,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 245,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,081,000 after acquiring an additional 21,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

MAIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday. Hovde Group raised Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

Main Street Capital stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.99. 88,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $44.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 62.30%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

