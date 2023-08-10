Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,268 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 585.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,624,000 after acquiring an additional 59,962 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 48,902 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 0.5% in the first quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Adobe by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 779 shares of the software company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.22.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $6.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $513.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,842,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,463. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $552.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $494.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.16. The company has a market capitalization of $234.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.02, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

