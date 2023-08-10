Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 3,990 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 3,585,900 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,128,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 117,859,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,436,000 after acquiring an additional 979,853 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,684,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 301.8% during the fourth quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 570,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,497,000 after purchasing an additional 428,652 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FNDX traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,719. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $59.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.93.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

