Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 4,474 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMTM. Lansing Street Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMTM traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.37. 33,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,347. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $33.95. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.62.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

