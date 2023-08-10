Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 22,339 First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 444.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.81. The company had a trading volume of 92,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,506. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $47.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.70.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.