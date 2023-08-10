Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Grows Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,838 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BUD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 82,251.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $286,874,000 after buying an additional 4,772,246 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,088,566 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $665,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,780 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 198.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 673,523 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,452,000 after acquiring an additional 448,159 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1,294.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 293,576 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $19,590,000 after purchasing an additional 272,517 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,344,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $444,214,000 after purchasing an additional 252,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of BUD traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.26. The stock had a trading volume of 662,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,733. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.33 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BUD. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BUD

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.