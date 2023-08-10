Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Novartis by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,609,000 after purchasing an additional 377,693 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,568,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,426,000 after acquiring an additional 41,253 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 102,209.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,637 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,577,000 after purchasing an additional 35,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 153.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,127,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. HSBC started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $103.90. 407,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,776. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $105.61.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

