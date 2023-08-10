Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,257 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Motco bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Price Performance

ET traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,877,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,358,719. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.76. The company has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.70. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $13.67.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,380,177.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 60,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,380,177.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,510,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,749,300 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.