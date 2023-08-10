Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 56.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,580 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of KMI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.55. 11,366,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,894,667. The company has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.80%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

