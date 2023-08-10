Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $3.41 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 329.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,811 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGK. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 751.9% in the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGK traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $233.60. The stock had a trading volume of 204,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $165.89 and a 52 week high of $245.22.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.