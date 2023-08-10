Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $636,000 Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total value of $48,042,839.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,808,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,111,760,024.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total value of $48,042,839.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,808,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,111,760,024.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,967 shares of company stock worth $104,732,510. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock traded up $5.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $399.08. 851,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,759,592. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $387.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.63. The stock has a market cap of $376.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $405.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Barclays increased their target price on Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.00.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

