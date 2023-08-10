Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $675,000 Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,080 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,320,201 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $75,502,000 after purchasing an additional 537,980 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 416,924 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $25,403,000 after buying an additional 23,883 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,567 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 614,359 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 65,660 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085,147. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $72.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $277,281.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,335.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $277,281.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,335.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Zein Abdalla sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $433,221.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $847,927.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,325 shares of company stock worth $1,591,426 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.