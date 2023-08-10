Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $974,000 Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,839 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 108.3% during the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 86.7% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens increased their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.97.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP traded up $1.69 on Thursday, hitting $230.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,343. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $242.35. The firm has a market cap of $140.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.45%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

