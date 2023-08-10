Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases 16,612 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 362.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,612 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,804,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,624,000 after purchasing an additional 684,660 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,461,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,652,000 after buying an additional 1,227,667 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,775,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,092,000 after buying an additional 56,104 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,487,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,626,000 after purchasing an additional 471,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 242.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,042,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,519,000 after purchasing an additional 738,345 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.00. 267,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,954. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.37. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $51.24 and a 1-year high of $66.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.187 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $4.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.