Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 341 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,758 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 848.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,094,000 after purchasing an additional 930,095 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,178,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,400,000 after purchasing an additional 474,296 shares during the period. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,280,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $6.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $426.05. The stock had a trading volume of 754,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,162. The firm has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $462.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $438.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $396.02.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

