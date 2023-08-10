Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 6,618 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,618 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 22,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,382,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,633,613. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $116.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.26.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

