Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 141,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after buying an additional 43,853 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 45.0% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 1.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 29,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 10.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,215,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,937,000 after acquiring an additional 114,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE:O traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $58.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,785,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,898,410. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.11. The stock has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.28.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.2555 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.10%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on O. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.89.

Get Our Latest Report on Realty Income

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.