Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Issues Earnings Results

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $165.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.42 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

Azenta Stock Performance

Shares of AZTA stock traded down $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $56.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,064. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.81 and its 200-day moving average is $45.35. Azenta has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -91.68 and a beta of 1.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZTA. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Azenta from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Azenta in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Azenta from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azenta presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azenta

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Azenta by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Azenta by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Azenta by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Azenta by 1.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Azenta by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azenta Company Profile

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

