Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.02-$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $155.00 million-$173.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.72 million. Azenta also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

AZTA traded down $2.51 on Thursday, hitting $55.25. 407,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,100. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.44. Azenta has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $65.86. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.92 and a beta of 1.57.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $165.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Azenta will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZTA shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Azenta from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price objective on Azenta from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Azenta from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Azenta in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Azenta by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,070,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,047,000 after buying an additional 127,923 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Azenta by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,464,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,194,000 after purchasing an additional 25,428 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Azenta by 115.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,018,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,328 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Azenta during the second quarter worth about $160,068,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Azenta by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,995,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,535,000 after buying an additional 36,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

