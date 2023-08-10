Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Gap Up to $10.07

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.07, but opened at $10.67. Azul shares last traded at $10.87, with a volume of 740,173 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AZUL. Bank of America raised Azul from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.90 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Azul from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays raised Azul from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.34.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average of $8.50.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $862.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.89 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Azul S.A. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Azul in the second quarter worth $1,052,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Azul by 721.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Azul by 12.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Azul in the second quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Azul in the second quarter valued at $231,000. 2.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

