Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Azure Power Global Price Performance

Azure Power Global has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $13.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.74.

Institutional Trading of Azure Power Global

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Azure Power Global by 41.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,093,000 after purchasing an additional 230,882 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the first quarter valued at about $333,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the first quarter valued at about $807,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 2.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 487,315 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 41.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,258,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $805,096,000 after acquiring an additional 9,999,691 shares in the last quarter.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited operates as an independent sustainable energy solutions provider and power producer in India. The company builds and operates grid-scale solar, wind, and hybrid projects; and supplies generated renewable power to government utilities, and independent industrial and commercial customers on long term fixed price contracts.

